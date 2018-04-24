The forgotten Anzac Day protests of the ’80s
The 1980s heralded a swell of protests highlighting the treatment of women in war, and the role of rape as a weapon. Decades later, the problem is still invisible.
Apr 24, 2018
Activists arrested at the 1981 Anzac Day protest (ACT Heritage Library)
As I watched the ABC news doing its obligatory "preparations for Anzac Day" story I saw those huge concrete bollards being positioned across George Street and momentarily thought, "Gee, it would be hard to get across those".