Razer: feminism doesn’t mean we have to be nice about Barbara Bush
A major Western feminist movement honouring the memory of Barbara Bush represents a critical failure of reason.
Apr 24, 2018
Barbara Bush is dead at 92 and to her family and obituarists, the former First Lady’s end was a reasonable concern. We could argue that concern expressed for this death by a major Western feminist movement was unreasonable. But to make this case, we must agree from the outset that major Western feminist organisations can produce true reason. This would be, to use the cant of major Western feminist organisations, “problematic”.
Major Western feminist movements have become unreasonable. And, no, this is not due to woman’s perceived unreason, a truly lethal deceit. No, no. When believed in the middle-ages, this falsehood produced genocide. Falsehood can do that. Cf. Mrs Bush’s husband swearing that Iraq posed a threat to Saudi, or Mrs Bush’s son swearing that all this Weapons of Mass Destruction stuff was totally true.
One thought on “Razer: feminism doesn’t mean we have to be nice about Barbara Bush”
Helen, whatever our frequent disagreements, at times I have unreserved admiration for your lambasting of cynical hypocrisies.
I think you’re right in principle and particular that whatever the continuing value of feminism, it can only be realised in some context of ungendered humanism (not your words: my take of a key point you’ve often made.) We might differ on the particulars as to how that can be realised, but agree violently that whenever some ideology selectively ignores fundamental human dignity, it descends into tribal hypocrisy.
It may also be true that an ideology which starts well-intended can become bigoted by its language and underlying ontology — the way it divides the world. I can’t say whether feminism has descended into that, is descending into that, or is just misrepresented by a vocal, self-interested, narrow-minded minority… but I never really understand what limits there are on the scope of feminism in the first place. Yet it’s right to skewer the symbolic that ignores the practical and urgent. Whatever appellations were accorded her in life, for better or worse, Mrs Bush’s public contributions extend beyond those of a gendered mouthpiece.