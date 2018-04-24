Barbara Bush is dead at 92 and to her family and obituarists, the former First Lady’s end was a reasonable concern. We could argue that concern expressed for this death by a major Western feminist movement was unreasonable. But to make this case, we must agree from the outset that major Western feminist organisations can produce true reason. This would be, to use the cant of major Western feminist organisations, “problematic”.

Major Western feminist movements have become unreasonable. And, no, this is not due to woman’s perceived unreason, a truly lethal deceit. No, no. When believed in the middle-ages, this falsehood produced genocide. Falsehood can do that. Cf. Mrs Bush’s husband swearing that Iraq posed a threat to Saudi, or Mrs Bush’s son swearing that all this Weapons of Mass Destruction stuff was totally true.