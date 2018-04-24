Sections Menu

Business

Apr 24, 2018

How did it all get so dark and stormy for Blue Sky?

The flailing Queensland company have been overvaluing investments left and right. How long can they last?

Adam Schwab — Business director and commentator

Adam Schwab

Business director and commentator

Share

What you need to know:

* Blue Sky Investments is a Queensland investment company that convinced punters it was some sort of expert on real estate, agricultural assets and venture capital. 

*  Blue Sky overpaid for assets, then sold its few well-performing assets to allow it to mark up the older, dud assets which it retained ... some may call this a Ponzi scheme in that new investors' money is used to cover up the terrible returns being earned. 

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Business

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close