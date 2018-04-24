How did it all get so dark and stormy for Blue Sky?
The flailing Queensland company have been overvaluing investments left and right. How long can they last?
Apr 24, 2018
* Blue Sky Investments is a Queensland investment company that convinced punters it was some sort of expert on real estate, agricultural assets and venture capital.
* Blue Sky overpaid for assets, then sold its few well-performing assets to allow it to mark up the older, dud assets which it retained ... some may call this a Ponzi scheme in that new investors' money is used to cover up the terrible returns being earned.