Sections Menu

Federal

Apr 24, 2018

Has Joe Hockey found his calling at last?

A man of limited success in his political career, Ambassador Joe Hockey has now found a role where he can use his strengths.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

I'm about to do something I can barely recall doing at any time in the last ten years: praise His Excellency Joe Hockey, Australia's Ambassador to the United States of America. Crikey never stinted in its criticisms of Hockey during his time in politics, and there's no one who would argue it was a spectacularly successful career. His appointment to succeed Kim Beazley in DC was, correctly, seen as a reward for doing the right thing by Malcolm Turnbull and departing politics gracefully after the events of September 2015.

Unlike, you know, someone else.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close