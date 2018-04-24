I'm about to do something I can barely recall doing at any time in the last ten years: praise His Excellency Joe Hockey, Australia's Ambassador to the United States of America. Crikey never stinted in its criticisms of Hockey during his time in politics, and there's no one who would argue it was a spectacularly successful career. His appointment to succeed Kim Beazley in DC was, correctly, seen as a reward for doing the right thing by Malcolm Turnbull and departing politics gracefully after the events of September 2015.

Unlike, you know, someone else.