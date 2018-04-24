Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Apr 24, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

There should really be a show dedicated to apologising for the dismissing the Banking Royal Commission called "Mea Culpa".

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Seven’s My Kitchen Rules ruled the roost with 1.98 million national viewers, though the Mark Bouris-hosted The Mentor which followed was underwhelming (732,000, a drop of more than 1.2 million). It did win the commercial network battle in its slot, but lost to to Four Corners and Media Watch on the ABC. Nine’s The Voice averaged 1.3 million viewers and hung in, but was swamped by MKR. Tens The Bachelor in Paradise averaged 810,000.

Given the media apologies around the Banking Royal Commission -- on Media Watch (820,000) and Q&A last night -- there’s an opening for an ABC or SBS program called "Mea Culpas". It would skew naturally towards News Corp papers, where the apologists for the banks have so far been concentrated.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close