Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven’s My Kitchen Rules ruled the roost with 1.98 million national viewers, though the Mark Bouris-hosted The Mentor which followed was underwhelming (732,000, a drop of more than 1.2 million). It did win the commercial network battle in its slot, but lost to to Four Corners and Media Watch on the ABC. Nine’s The Voice averaged 1.3 million viewers and hung in, but was swamped by MKR. Tens The Bachelor in Paradise averaged 810,000.

Given the media apologies around the Banking Royal Commission -- on Media Watch (820,000) and Q&A last night -- there’s an opening for an ABC or SBS program called "Mea Culpas". It would skew naturally towards News Corp papers, where the apologists for the banks have so far been concentrated.