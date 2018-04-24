Sections Menu

Media Files

Apr 24, 2018

Eddie’s erectile dysfunction ‘fake news’ … Mamamia deletes abortion article … Google’s strong result …

Eddie Maguire has come out swinging against a fake online ad which claims he has created drug for erectile dysfunction with TV personality Dr Phil. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Eddie's erectile dysfunction 'fake news'. Eddie McGuire has used his Triple M Melbourne show to threaten Facebook with defamation action over an ad that appeared on the site using his name to endorse a natural erectile dysfunction drug. Apparently not having heard of the Streisand Effect, McGuire's spray on The Hot Breakfast yesterday prompted news stories including on McGuire's TV network Nine. Maguire said on radio that he was keen to let his listeners know he hadn't actually created or endorsed TryVexan with TV's Dr Phil. Triple M sponsor Gordon Legal put up defamation lawyer James Norton as an interview guest, who gave Eddie a bit of advice before agreeing on-air to take on the case.

The fake story, mocked up as a GQ article, included quotes apparently from McGuire recommending the pill, and the suggestion he'd be giving away free samples on The Footy Show.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close