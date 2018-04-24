"Breaking up the banks" takes us backward; it uses the powers of the state to try and create a Jurassic Park of big beasts, freezing capitalist development at a certain stage, which is taken to be the natural order.
With the torrent of revelations from the Banking Royal Commission -- sweet perversity that Turnbull has had his BEST NEWSPOLL RESULT IN 31! TURNED THE CORNER! HAD A RANDOM STATISTICAL VARIATION! -- there have come calls from some on the left to "break up the banks". This was a refrain taken up by Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary and presidential campaign, a decade after the 2007-8 crash, for the lack of prosecutions or much transformation in the financial sector.
Australia missed anything like that. We would have got it, had the Coalition been in charge, and imposed austerity. But, as the commission is making clear, we got something else: a regime of poking, prodding, lying to, and bullying some less savvy and often vulnerable customers into borrowing more than they could afford.
3 thoughts on “Breaking up the banks is a terrible solution”
As I recall, at the end of the Fitzgerald inquiry in Queensland, he recommended that all police from Sergeant and above be replaced. Of course that was never done for obvious reasons. Are we in the same place with the banks?
Breaking up the banks is a top idea if it is done to reverse the vertical integration that diversified our major banks into insurance, superannuation, stockbroking and share trading.
Comparison with Bernie Sanders’ campaign, Jurassic Park and the US banking system are wholly misguided. The US has thousands of banks, some of them virtually family companies with two branches. The US used powerful anti-trust legislation to create a banking industry unlike anything Australia has ever had and nothing like we ever want.
The consolidation of the Australian banks has resulted from three phenomenon, at least two of them undesirable. The first was the commercial failure of the State Banks and many Building Societies, not directly because of their ownership but because of poor prudential management. The second was the amalgamation which saw the bigger fish consume the smaller and yes, that kind of predation is an aspect of capitalism, But it is an unregulated capitalism when it produces oligopolies by design. And the third was the defeat of the foreign banks which were weak because they were too many, lacking scale.
Any argument for public ownership of an Australian bank would fail because of their past record of failures. More than enough taxpayer money has been spent feeding Christians to lions.
The first need is for the divestiture of non-banking businesses. It is not a breaking of banks, it is a purification of banks.
Guy, couldn’t agree more.
“For those of us on the left, the only demand is that the banks be socialised; that a wholly owned government bank be established, with workers, consumers, and community representatives on its board; that the major banks be socialised in various ways, some being turned into de facto community banks, in whole or part, with others having a mix of private, state and community ownership.”
If this were to happen we could all die happy. It’s a good solution to combat greed and perhaps tackle corporate corruption and temper our fascination with international borrowing.
There are a lot of big pigs with their noses in the trough that have to be removed. No small task it would seem. But worth the attempt in my view.