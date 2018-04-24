The biggest banking rip-off is still to come
The biggest rip-off in financial services is the huge fees charged by retail superannuation funds, which flow to the big banks and AMP for delivering poorer performance.
Apr 24, 2018
The biggest rip-off in financial services is the huge fees charged by retail superannuation funds, which flow to the big banks and AMP for delivering poorer performance.
Royal Commissioner Kenneth Hayne
Most of the headlines from the banking royal commission so far have related to rip-offs like fees for services never provided, fees charged to dead clients and rotten advice costing people tens of thousands of dollars. But there's a far bigger rip-off that is likely to go unexamined, one that costs billions compared to the hundreds of millions that the banks' and AMP's compensation bills are likely to amount to. And it affects millions of Australian consumers.
4 thoughts on “The biggest banking rip-off is still to come”
Talking about fees, what about EFT fees the banks charge retailers/service providers/etc, which are then passed onto consumers.
If memory serves, the ACCC told small businesses that charging 10c for EFT when paying for a coffee was too high a percentage. But why is it a percentage in the first place?
Surely an electronic funds transfer costs the provider (eg the bank) the same whether it is $1 or $1,000,000?
It seems to me that the ACCC should have told all providers that the maximum EFT fee was 10c.
And if the government has its way, the industry funds will be operating like the retail funds, and the rip-offs will be broad-scale.
There’s a strong argument that there should be a government run industry fund available to everyone. Why anyone would invest in a retail fund is beyond me.
I’m always so impressed when I see that the CBA’s staff super is going gangbusters, while the retail offering by the same bank is an also-ran. They know where to invest their money, and it ain’t their retail fund!
Super fund run by THIS government? You must be kidding!
Oh Bernard…. Again, not news! While your imagined cool, young readers may not have noticed the ongoing failure of the commercial funds to perform as well as the industry or state funds, those of us in the better performers have been enjoying the news whenever it is reported. The only scandal here is the LNP politicians’ commitment to reducing the performance of the not for profit firms to the level of the firms with high fees and poor advice. As I recall, the government wanted super to be included so it could justify putting bankers on the boards of industry funds instead of the ‘wicked’ trade unionists who think of their members instead of their own bank accounts. (the horror, the horror). Somehow I suspect the Royal Commission will get around to asking for submissions from the Super funds and then having a look at those 10 year results.
Come on – report and analyse what is happening. Meanwhile, I raise my cup to the back room lawyers and other researchers working for the Royal Commission.