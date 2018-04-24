Barnaby Joyce is right: political nepotism stinks
Barnaby Joyce should take some advice from his younger self and recognise the already potent threat of nepotism in an environment where parliamentarians are already too ready to rort the system.
I kind of like the new "carefree backbencher" version of Barnaby Joyce, with his helpful political suggestions and candid observations on modern life.
If he’s going to argue that politicians should be allowed to employ their partners though, Joyce would do well to listen to his former self.