A new direction for the ABC?

As with most things written about the ABC, Christopher Warren's piece yesterday provoked both calls to burn down the national broadcaster and start all over again, as well as passionate defences of its top-notch work. Just a normal day in Australian media!

Opinion was much less divided in coverage of the banking royal commission. Crikey readers, as all of the Australian public, want people held to account -- and that seems to be a directive for both the justice system and the media.