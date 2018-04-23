The top five worst scandals revealed by the royal commission (so far)
If you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of banking scandals, and don't know where to start, here's a rundown of some of the worst.
Apr 23, 2018
If you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of banking scandals, and don't know where to start, here's a rundown of some of the worst.
Today, the royal commission into banks that we definitely didn’t need continues. So far, what the hearings have revealed has been, as Bernard Keane put it in these pages, “shocking even for veteran finance watchers, in both the scale and the seniority of involvement within major corporations”.
The quantity and quality of the scandals has already become overwhelming, so Crikey has put together a handy top five of the worst we’ve heard so far.*
(Please note: putting together the worst crimes revealed in these proceedings is like putting together the top five Beatles songs; there is such a full, rich and varied palette to paint from, there are bound to be omissions that people will find egregious. We’ll get to your favourite eventually, we promise.)
Probably the grabbiest of all the headlines was the revelation that CBA customers, in some cases dead for nearly a decade, were still being charged for financial planning advice postmortem. Knowingly, by the way.
The Commonwealth Bank is a self-confessed gold medalist in the rip-off Olympics, and have so far paid back $118 million to customers who were charged for services they did not receive. The commission further heard that CBA and its financial planning subsidiaries failed to provide annual reviews to more than 30,000 customers between 2007 and 2015.
The first of the major bombshells — already receding from our memories like old Trump scandals — was the incredible bribery and forgery ring run across multiple National Australia Bank branches in Western Sydney. NAB’s “Introducer Program”, which provided commissions to people without any financial expertise for home loan referrals, led to forged documents and fake payslips to settle loans, and white envelopes stuffed with cash bribes. The Introducer Program ended up netting NAB $24 billion in loans. That was revealed on day one.
The commission has claimed one major scalp so far: Craig Meller, chief executive of financial service company AMP. Meller’s resignation followed a series of damning disclosures of AMP’s conduct. Scores of financial advisers were found to be either engaging in serious misconduct, or just out-and-out incompetent. But most damning of all was the revelation that not only were thousands of customers deliberately charged for services they were never going to receive, but that ASIC had been repeatedly misled about that fact. Head of financial advice Anthony Regan confessed the company had lost count of how many times.
In amongst all the overwhelming numbers and casual deceit have been the heartbreaking smaller stories of individuals ruined by irresponsible financial advice. For example, nurse Jacqueline McDowall told the commission that a Westpac financial planner had advised her and her husband to start a self-managed super fund and that they could borrow up to $2 million to buy a bed and breakfast for their retirement. They sold their house and began renting, before being told that the loan arrangement they had bet their future on would actually be impossible. The language she used when describing the events to the commission — “I was too embarrassed to tell anybody. I felt humiliated, stupid.” — is notably similar to the language of someone who has just been scammed. The couple may well never own a home again.
And groaning under the weight of all that, of course, is all the stuff we already knew about. Money laundering for terrorists, for example. More revelations (and more and more) will follow. Stay tuned for the regrettable but inevitable part two.
9 thoughts on “The top five worst scandals revealed by the royal commission (so far)”
Although not as dramatic as your 5 top of the chart scandals, but equally important is the concept of percentage fees. So if I have $2M invested, they can charge 1%($20K), 2% ($40K) etc rather than a charge that represents the work someone actually does (or doesn’t) do.
Mal
The scandal Charlie you have not mentioned, is worst of all . . . government complicity in shredding of electorates trust. Having done so, our national social fabric no longer enfolds Australians as one people.
We are now divided. Between beneficiaries and casualties. Disullusioned, fearful, envious and angry. The political, corporate and institutional reinforcing of our social fabric, built over decades, generations (AMP); is riven. Kelly O’D’s recent ‘Insiders’ smarm cannot make good; nor Board’s of banks, Financial behemoth’s apologies . . . merely further enrage.
Last year I bought “Game of Mates: How favours bleed the nation” by Cameron Murray and Paul Frijters. The first sentence reads: “This is the story of how Australia became one of the most unequal societies in the Western world, while merely a generation ago it was one of the most equal.”
It is not just the banks/ASIC that are allowing, even colluding in, ripping us off in every transaction we undertake. The same pattern is clearly visible in the property, transport, superannuation, power and mining industries. Other “gifts” are given, exchanged, bartered by mates, keeping the ordinary people shut out of benefits and bearing the full costs. It is a shocking story paid little attention.
Having read the book, which took a while as I was sure it was raising my blood pressure to unhealthy levels, I am not surprised by the Banking RC revelations. I am surprised at how few people seem to understand the real costs that we pay every day.
The profits they’ve been making and the way they’ve made them – how economical was the jettisoning of moral and fiduciary responsibilty to make room to take on more avarice.
For years these bastards have given usury a bad name – all in the name of the pursuit of profits, in the name of “rewarding their investors” : while we “marks/rubes” were a commodity to be exploited.
All the readily available evidence that this was, too commonly, “business as usual” banking m.o. : to everyone but those in authority, with the resources to rein in such otherwise (in any other industry – or union) unconscionable behaviour?
All they had to do, to continue, was go on making profits to be able to divert some of those profits to buying the protection of government.
….. “Suddenly” they can see the light? They can even see what they’ve been doing wrong for so long?
It should not be forgotten that until recently it was fervently argued by all the usual suspects that a company’s first duty was to its shareholders, everything else the means to that end.
Suddenly there is shock-horror that the same ethos exists in the finance industry which insists on using the obscene term “product” for the evil schemes they concoct.
The raw material is the customer’s money and the sole aim is the efficient transfer to the aforementioned shareholder, aka doG.
The public? ptaahh!
Surely the worst scandal is that responsible ministers deny knowing about the extent of the abuses. This suggests that:
They were either not aware of what was happening in their portfolio so they should resign.
—————–
The regulators were not aware and therefore need major rebuilding
——–
The regulators briefed public servants who failed to inform ministers
———
The whole approach to regulation, which ultimately costs consumers vast amounts of money (compliance costs by honest operators) or scams run by the dishonest, is unsound. Players are assumed to be honest, so scams are unlikely.
No. If you can think of a scam it is almost certainly operating along with a vast number of others you cannot even imagine (Freakonomics:A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything, Levitt and Buber, 2005,
Indeed. Do the public service employ people whose job it is, with all new legislation, to think up ingenious ways it could be scammed if one had the mind to? If they don’t, they ought to. it might have prevented a lot of scandals, like the VET Fee-help one for example.
Brilliant idea Woopwoop. Maybe they can offer inducements, such as TVs in their cells, to the people that end up in jail over this to help. That’s of course assuming any of these a-holes end up in jail.
The irony in this is that if these same people had been doing what they’ve been doing – but on the other side of the counter :-
if they’d been ripping people off; standing over them; demanding money with menaces; fraudulently taking money for services not delivered; inducing fear and stress (foreclosure, dispossession etc) while wearing “Friendly and Trustworthy Bank Manager” masks,
they’d have been “bank robbers” : breaking the law?