The robot revolution might not be as close as you think

The wait for self-driving cars has been agonising. In 2012, self-driving cars were just five years away. In 2017, Elon Musk pledged progress within “three months maybe, six months definitely.”

Here we are in 2018, and just a few, semi-autonomous cars are on the road. And they are failing us in awful ways. Both Tesla and Uber semi-autonomous vehicles have had fatalities this year, while operating under computer control. In both cases, a human driver was present but seemingly overconfident in the system’s capabilities.