The robot revolution might not be as close as you think
Robots, like automated cars, just aren’t that good at some things humans take for granted — like seeing things straight in front of them.
Apr 23, 2018
The wait for self-driving cars has been agonising. In 2012, self-driving cars were just five years away. In 2017, Elon Musk pledged progress within “three months maybe, six months definitely.”
Here we are in 2018, and just a few, semi-autonomous cars are on the road. And they are failing us in awful ways. Both Tesla and Uber semi-autonomous vehicles have had fatalities this year, while operating under computer control. In both cases, a human driver was present but seemingly overconfident in the system’s capabilities.
6 thoughts on “The robot revolution might not be as close as you think”
Yep, it’s true, what we take to be fairly basic is highly advanced, witnessed by the inability of computers to replicate simple human behaviours and tasks.
Driving is so much more complicated than it is given credit for, and driving around Sydney is an olympian task indeed. A lot has to change before that will work, although warning bells and whistles will continue to emerge. Imbecile pedestrians taking ridiculous chances are a fact of life, as are bicyclists. Had 3 prime examples in the last two days alone.
Oh please, its only a few short years ago that some cities in the world started experimenting with autonomous cars, now almost every western country is doing so. Yes there are a few breakthroughs necessary to make the fully autonomous car a reality, but we know they’ll happen. The mining industry is already using robot trucks in their mines. Farmers have robot machinery for their fields. Medium prices cars already have semi autonomous features for parking and motorway driving.
Forget about the US or European car manufacturers of the world, its the Chinese and Indians that will eventually drive the change. Cheap to buy and maintain, mass produced small electric autonomous cars will save them from having to import a great deal of oil and will make their roads safer than ever.
Your two examples of mining and farming pretty much make the point in the article as in both cases there are no people or traffic to get in the way.
I’m not saying there aren’t problems, but we’ve already made great strides in object avoidance, much of it initially driven by the drone industry. These days we can send a drone from points A to B through a forest without crashing into anything, that was a major breakthrough, now its common place and the technology is relatively easy to adapt to vehicles. Make no mistake, autonomous vehicles are happening on road, sea and air, and once it starts it will happen very quickly. Can you imagine the lure of a truck or taxi that can operate 24/7 without a break or a driver’s wages? It will be a major disruptor in our lives, not least the loss of millions of driving related jobs, so we better get used to the idea and prepare for it.
The first step might be self-driving cars on dedicated roads (like trains on railways).
I suspect it will become common place on motorways within 5 years.