Prosecutions, penalties and proceeds of crime! Oh my!
Apr 23, 2018
Crikey readers rally for prosecutions from the banking royal commission, and the banishment of Mark Latham from our pages.
We've had two near unanimous pieces of feedback over the weekend.
Number one: you want real action taken against those found to be at fault in the banking royal commission. This means criminal charges and confiscation of assets, and it significantly does not amount to whatever Morrison is peddling.