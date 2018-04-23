Sections Menu

Paparazzo’s run-in with a shovel … Spinner’s unfair dismissal case settles … Journo shot during broadcast …

A controversial paparazzo who has previously been banned from flying with several carriers has allegedly had his car attacked by a family member of cricketer Steve Warner. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Paparazzo's run-in with a shovel. Controversial paparazzo Jayden Seyfarth has become the story (again), with cricketer David Warner's brother-in-law charged with attacking Seyfarth's car with a shovel. Seyfarth was parked outside Warner's family home when Tim Falzon allegedly smashed his windscreen with a shovel. Seyfarth told Seven he was shaken up by the attack.

One thought on “Paparazzo’s run-in with a shovel … Spinner’s unfair dismissal case settles … Journo shot during broadcast …

  1. Decorum

    I think the header should refer to cricketer Steve’s brother, Mark Warner.

