Paparazzo's run-in with a shovel. Controversial paparazzo Jayden Seyfarth has become the story (again), with cricketer David Warner's brother-in-law charged with attacking Seyfarth's car with a shovel. Seyfarth was parked outside Warner's family home when Tim Falzon allegedly smashed his windscreen with a shovel. Seyfarth told Seven he was shaken up by the attack.