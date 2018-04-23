Imagine if ASIC actually did its job
If we want decent corporate regulation, we need to look to the United States, where companies fear regulators who do their jobs properly.
Apr 23, 2018
Just how weak the Australian Securities and Investments Commission is -- and the new corporate crime penalties Scott Morrison was boasting of last week -- has been demonstrated by US regulators in the latest Wells Fargo fine.
On Friday night, the giant US bank copped a US$1 billion penalty. The fine was levied for selling people car insurance they didn’t need and charging fees on mortgages that were not taken up (sound familiar?). It'll be split between the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the main US bank regulator, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The fine is the largest ever imposed by the CFPB (and its first under the Trump administration).
6 thoughts on “Imagine if ASIC actually did its job”
Thanks BK and GD.
I’m starting to wonder if ASIC exists only to pretend that regulation happens.
ASIC is a tame, blind poodle. Exactly the sort of regulator Australian business wants, and one riven with conflict of interest when it has a formal programme of secondment from the very businesses it is meant to regulate.
It needs balls of steel and great big nasty fangs. And the supposed “Great Big New Fines On Everything” need to be uncapped. Then we can listen to big business squeal. The loudest squeal of all will be when a former CEO drops his cake of soap in the showers in Long Bay, and that squeal will probably be the one that changes Australian business culture for the better.
… or there really was a Wonderland, Alice?
What it says to investors is that you can have a crack at breaking the law too, with minimal prospects of meaningful punishment.
Meanwhile, the person who grabs their wallet while they shop with their ill-gotten gains is likely to get gaol time.
The larger message, though, is notice for those willing to hear the impending disillusion of the public in a system that governs in their interests alone, While preaching the breathtakingly idiotic ideological belief of the bureaucracy and governing parties that Adam Smith’s invisible hand will fix everything.
Even Adam Smith, who first put forward the idea that competition in certain circumstances could regulate self-interested businesses and incite innovation among them, did not believe in its universal scope. Smith quite sensibly believed that businesses in certain circumstances would rip off the public as much as they could and that government had to keep them in check.
It took the development of the neo-classical theory of general market equilibrium to give the bureaucracy the lunatic idea that they should act “as if” this abstract mathematical theory were true, even though it was far from the truth in most circumstances, especially when our 4 banking pillars can exploit the ignorance of the average customer in financial matters, and not one bit of competitive pressure inclines them to act in customers’ best interests.
I look forward to the day when this this system riddled with exploitation, corruption, and fraud comes tumbling down. Hopefully my grandchildren will live in a better world, provided, of course, that self interest, and a willingness to beggar future generations does not leave them with an inhospitable climate or even run-away global warming.
Like so many “government regulators” ASIC is more “industry first” facilitators – leaving us to clean up the mess (including the bill) after the horse has evacuated.
Of all the comments re penalties for malfeasance the repeated suggestion for confiscation of assets, including those transferred to willing recipients seems definitely worth considering. What wasn’t mentioned but I think also worth a try is the American “perp. walk”. A little public humiliation for some of these good old boys would be delicious. In terms of motivating ASIC I do think there is a good case for linking pay, particularly performance bonuses, of key executives directly to the above-mentioned proceeds of crime confiscations. If an ASIC head could earn a bonus of say, 10% of the value of forfeited Ill-gotten gains of some dodgy CEO, and if staff could share in a further 10% then I’m sure we’d see some much more focussed regulation in future.