Imagine if ASIC actually did its job

Just how weak the Australian Securities and Investments Commission is -- and the new corporate crime penalties Scott Morrison was boasting of last week -- has been demonstrated by US regulators in the latest Wells Fargo fine.

On Friday night, the giant US bank copped a US$1 billion penalty. The fine was levied for selling people car insurance they didn’t need and charging fees on mortgages that were not taken up (sound familiar?). It'll be split between the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the main US bank regulator, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The fine is the largest ever imposed by the CFPB (and its first under the Trump administration).