Guy Rundle reads the Oz so you don’t have to
It's dirty work, but someone's gotta do it.
Apr 23, 2018
You’ve got to love the Monday Australian, they really start your week with the wacky.
Jennifer Oriel does not disappoint in a one-week-too-late column on Israel Folau, with the usual wilful confusion about freedom of speech rights (against state limitations), and the question of how much power employers should have to limit their high-profile employees’ speech.
Splendid stuff GR.
Had to read a bit of the oily rag to enjoy your piece but it was worth it.
That the Australia is still a thing is amazing.
It costs money to print, no doubt, but who actually buys the birdcage liner? Subsidies can only prop it up so far?
Bravo Guy. In a column full of gems, my standout favorite was,
Richo was actually yelling “Tsingtao! Four crab rolls!
Indeed, that was the zinger for me. And honourable mention to ‘…because General Tso’s chicken… ‘
Richo has likely culled more dim sum than ‘roos.
True altruism – diving for Queen’s Birthday fugu?