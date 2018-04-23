Turnbull can use lessons from the royal commission to fix live exports
If the government is smart, it won't make the same mistake it made about a banking royal commission on live exports.
Apr 23, 2018
If the government is smart, it won't make the same mistake it made about a banking royal commission on live exports.
Occasionally the government gives the appearance of learning from its mistakes: it has allowed the issue of whether it should have called a banking royal commission earlier to only run for several days. Last night, out of news cycle and from Europe, Malcolm Turnbull admitted to a mistake in not calling it sooner. Kelly O'Dwyer's effort on the ABC yesterday probably helped. O'Dwyer -- strongly challenging colleague Michaelia Cash as the minister most likely to be found with her foot in her mouth -- was merely sticking to the government's line that everything was just fine, adorning it with statements like "I'm very happy to concede that we have taken the right action". But it's still a car wreck when you deliberately drive into a wall.
So after days of stubbornly refusing to admit getting it wrong, Turnbull made a partial admission, that he'd made a political error. Not a real error, just a political error. Well, it's only political damage you're incurring, Prime Minister.
6 thoughts on “Turnbull can use lessons from the royal commission to fix live exports”
This morning ABC news reports another load of dying and distressed sheep were going to be sent off from Adelaide.
Company refused access for inspection until ordered by court.
Littleproud’s going to have to do a lot more than call bs on this.
“And this is an area where Liberals traditionally are unable to think straight, due to a combination of millions of dollars of financial sector donations and that instinctive hatred of industry super funds which has meant the Liberals reflexively took the side of the big banks and AMP, and financial planners, when it came to regulation of financial advice”
Oh poor naive Bernard. They’ve been “thinking straight” all along…
Turnbull’s statement provides a rare glimpse into how alleged “moderate” Turnbull (and his party) REALLY think, yet Keane still clings to a bizarre fantasy world where sane political centrists make evidence-based policy and want to look after the “public interest”…
There is no “poor judgement” or “reflexivity” involved. The simple fact is that in the neo-feudal dystopia, business and capital are the wolves. The rest of us are the sheep being corralled for live export.
The Libs aren’t “surprised” by the findings of the royal commission because the behaviour revealed is EXACTLY how they think banks and businesses SHOULD act.
Likewise the Nats with the barbaric cruelty once again revealed in the live export trade.
In both cases, the only “crime” they can see is that, despite their best efforts, the government STILL has some dwindling power to stick its nose in and interfere (hence these are only “political” misjudgements)…
This isn’t a glib stereotype anymore. This is reality.
Are we really that far off a policy proposal for the introduction of a Dutton-administered hereditary caste system? For national security reasons of course!
Who in the current Coalition would vote against it? Even the doddering, “respected” parliamentary veterans are now so tribalised they would unquestioningly support it…
You would think Keane, who has previously identified this as the most authoritarian government in Australia’s history, would have twigged by now…
“Occasionally the government gives the appearance of learning from its mistakes:… ”
Which is very different from actually learning from their mistakes.
I think that the biggest mistake they make, and one they will never learn, is about what government ministers call the politics of envy. It is used when I have the audacity to criticise someone who has something I don’t have, whether or not that possession is the subject of the debate. So when I, who do not have $200m in the Caymans, wonder whether it is reasonable for the PM to keep his money in a tax-free haven while I cannot, I am accused of envy. What I am looking for is a just explanation for one rule applying to me and another to a former merchant banker and his mates.
They call it the politics of envy but now I am wondering if this RC will provoke a politics of fury.
“Self-regulation” – at work …. where’s Simon Crean?
[The preprogrammed Kelly Doll (batteries not included) – how many anagrams of one answer can be used to answer different questions? I continue to be amazed by O’Dwyer – she and the Party have never let her very obvious limitations hold her back from her rise within the “organisation(?)”; she even made Jello Costello look fit for purpose.
…. A great argument for quotas.]
Who were the group of geniuses who decided the thing to do was deny & stonewall & then permitted O’Dwyer to go on TV with that line. Brilliant way to tell us we are too stupid to see the truth.
Is Turnbull saying it wasn’t a financial & socially reckless mistake to leave the banks et al untethered to thieve customers’ funds? Instead, a ‘political’ mistake.
As usual it’s all about consequences for Uncle Malcolm & his party – sod the hapless voters.