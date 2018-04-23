Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

MKR (1.89 million nationally) did it again, this time aided by a slide night for Sunday Night on Seven (1.44 million) and its rather amazing story on Kitty Sullivan (of The Sullivans). That out-rated The Voice on Nine (1.57 million, a solid effort) and 60 Minutes -- 882,000, not so solid.

In the morning, Insiders was an easy winner -- 523,000 watched nationally and saw a masterclass of interviewing by Barrie Cassidy with Kelly O’Dwyer, the Financial Services Minister.