Facebook downplays dominance as ACCC submissions are filed
Facebook is intent on denying it has a monopoly on the market. Is that going to fly with the competition regulator?
Apr 23, 2018
Facebook has downplayed its market dominance for audience and advertising dollars in its submission to the competition regulator's inquiry into digital platforms.
The submission to the ACCC's investigation into the impact of Facebook and other online players on advertising competition -- something challenging traditional media companies' revenue models -- was submitted last week and published today.