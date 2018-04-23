Crikey Worm: Labor calls for compensation for bank victims

TAKE IT TO THE BANKS

Labor has called for a government-led compensation scheme for victims of banking misconduct in the face of a damning fortnight at the financial services royal commission and an unrepentant Coalition ministry.

The Guardian reports that within hours of Financial Services Minister Kelly O’Dwyer refusing to acknowledge the government’s flip-flop on the inquiry Opposition Leader Bill Shorten wrote to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to demand an extension to the royal commission, an apology for the Coalition’s delay, and a compensation scheme “for the victims of proven wrongdoing”.

At a press conference in Germany this morning, Turnbull has since admitted that rejecting the commission for 18 months was “a political mistake”. However, having closed this morning’s Newspoll ($) gap to a mere 49-51 two-party preferred loss to Labor, he is yet to suffer any serious public backlash for it.

HEALTH SECTOR PLAGUED WITH DATA LEAKS

Breaches of Australian health data currently happen at a frequency of once every two days, with most companies and departments involved reportedly facing no financial penalties.

The Adelaide Advertiser ($) has found that data relating to everything from sexually transmitted diseases, mental illnesses, abortions, and even sex work is not sufficiently protected. A recent mandatory notification scheme requires businesses to report data breaches to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, and, since it came into effect 37 days ago, few responsible businesses have suffered financial penalties despite a rate of one breach every two days.

GURRUMUL’S FINAL TRIUMPH

Music icon Gurrumul has posthumously broken an Australian record, with his final album, Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow), now the first album sung in an Indigenous language to debut at No. 1.

As Junkee and the NT News report, the album beat out Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd to debut at No. 1 on Saturday, following a week-long social media campaign from fans. The album comprises a mix of Indigenous songs and chants, in the dialect of Gurrumul’s Gumatj and Galpu clans, with classical orchestral arrangements, and comes after he passed from kidney disease in July last year.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’m very happy to concede that we have taken the right action. Kelly O’Dwyer

The Financial Services Minister quite humbly admits that the Coalition was right, actually, to ridicule, delay and, in order to set the terms of reference, only grudgingly execute the now-explosive banking royal commission.

CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY Morrison too little, too late effort on the royal commission won’t convinceBernard Keane “The government’s line on the royal commission is that it deserves the credit, because Labor argued for a very narrow inquiry while the Liberals wanted a broad one. Apart from being a lie, that also contradicts the government’s argument before the 2016 election — that Labor’s royal commission proposal was so damaging it would harm the Australian financial system, placing the entire economy at risk. The Liberals should at least get their story straight — either Labor’s commission idea was so wide-ranging it could bring Australian capitalism tumbling down, or it was too narrow to get the job done.” Razer: Comey grilled lighter than tuna in a salad nicoiseHelen Razer “Early this morning, Leigh Sales was moved to publicly thank viewers for their reaction to an interview conducted with best-selling US author James Comey. The 7.30 presenter did not describe the majority nature of responses to last night’s broadcast, but, instead, their volume — ‘huge amounts’. Still, it’s safe for us to suppose that this grateful Sales was not beset, as she so often is, with assessment of her wardrobe. We might suppose she was thankful for huge thanks.” What does each state want from the NEG?Chris Woods “Federal action on climate change has, in no uncertain terms, gone backwards over the past five years. Since coming into power, the Coalition has removed the carbon pricing scheme, played around with an extraordinarily pointless Direct Action Plan, and — despite a genuine effort from Energy and Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg — knocked back Chief Scientist Alan Finkel’s Clean Energy Target after lobbying from pro-coal factions.”

THE COMMENTARIAT

When Water Is Death — Gadrian Hoosan (IndigenousX): “I am a Garrwa and Yanyuwa man born and raised in our Gulf country homelands in the Northern Territory. The day before yesterday I poured a glass of water from my tap in our town camp and gave it to my granddaughter – I did not know it then, but there was poison in that water. Today, I know our water is poisoned and I will not stop until it is clean again.”

Australians are more generous than their government — Jody Lightfoot (The Age): “The Minister for International Development Concetta Fierravanti-Wells has blamed Australians for cuts to aid funding, justifying them with the statement that ‘you have to take the public with you’. The reality is the public are well ahead of her – not behind.”

