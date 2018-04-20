Ten wins in Rebel case. The Ten Network has come out a winner from actor Rebel Wilson’s court case. Wilson’s back in Australia while the Victorian Supreme Court sits to decide on an appeal against her record damages for defamation from Bauer Media. Most of Australia’s biggest media companies tried to join the appeal, arguing against the payout of $4.5 million (which they were denied). Ten wasn’t one of them, and has benefited by getting sit-down interviews with the star last night as a guest host of The Project, as well as an interview for morning program Studio 10. During last night’s appearance on The Project, Wilson included repeated references to Ten not joining the majority of the Australian media companies in trying to join with Bauer to appeal the damages bill.

Aldi’s noice, different ad cleared. Supermarket Aldi has been cleared by the advertising watchdog for re-posting an article about its booze published by youth website Pedestrian. The piece was illustrated with an image of TV comedy characters Kath and Kim holding glasses of wine and cigarettes.