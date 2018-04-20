Scott Morrison and Kelly O’Dwyer must think we’re idiots.

The government’s line on the royal commission is that it deserves the credit, because Labor argued for a very narrow inquiry while the Liberals wanted a broad one. Apart from being a lie, that also contradicts the government’s argument before the 2016 election — that Labor’s royal commission proposal was so damaging it would harm the Australian financial system, placing the entire economy at risk. The Liberals should at least get their story straight — either Labor’s commission idea was so wide-ranging it could bring Australian capitalism tumbling down, or it was too narrow to get the job done.