Morrison too little, too late effort on the royal commission won’t convince
The government's get-tough act on the banks is a hasty and inadequate catch-up and fails to address competition issues.
Apr 20, 2018
The government's get-tough act on the banks is a hasty and inadequate catch-up and fails to address competition issues.
Scott Morrison and Kelly O’Dwyer must think we’re idiots.
The government’s line on the royal commission is that it deserves the credit, because Labor argued for a very narrow inquiry while the Liberals wanted a broad one. Apart from being a lie, that also contradicts the government’s argument before the 2016 election — that Labor’s royal commission proposal was so damaging it would harm the Australian financial system, placing the entire economy at risk. The Liberals should at least get their story straight — either Labor’s commission idea was so wide-ranging it could bring Australian capitalism tumbling down, or it was too narrow to get the job done.