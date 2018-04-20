What does each state want from the NEG?

Federal action on climate change has, in no uncertain terms, gone backwards over the past five years. Since coming into power, the Coalition has removed the carbon pricing scheme, played around with an extraordinarily pointless Direct Action Plan, and — despite a genuine effort from Energy and Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg — knocked back Chief Scientist Alan Finkel’s Clean Energy Target after lobbying from pro-coal factions.

Now, as national greenhouse gas emissions rise for the fourth year straight and we hit record high April temperatures, Australia at least has a potential to do something with the National Energy Guarantee.