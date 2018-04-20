Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

What a night — boring, much like the NRL game, which was a war of attrition. The NRL Footy Show on Nine that followed was dispirited. The it had an all time record low audience, as did Eddie Maguire’s AFL counterpart, which was easily beaten in the key market, Melbourne, by Seven’s The Front Bar. 98,000 for Eddie’s effort, 161,000 for The Front Bar.

Nationally the picture appeared much closer — 307,000 for The Front Bar and 297,000 for the two ‘Footy shows, but the latter includes viewers of the NRL program.