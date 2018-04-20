Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Apr 20, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

A huge spike in 7.30 viewers proved that serious current-affairs journalism is still in high demand.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

What a night — boring, much like the NRL game, which was a war of attrition. The NRL Footy Show on Nine that followed was dispirited. The it had an all time record low audience, as did Eddie Maguire’s AFL counterpart, which was easily beaten in the key market, Melbourne, by Seven’s The Front Bar. 98,000 for Eddie’s effort, 161,000 for The Front Bar. 

Nationally the picture appeared much closer — 307,000 for The Front Bar and 297,000 for the two ‘Footy shows, but the latter includes viewers of the NRL program. 

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close