Sections Menu

Media

Apr 20, 2018

Razer: Comey grilled lighter than tuna in a salad nicoise

The ABC's Leigh Sales questioned only the integrity of Comey -- one of the world’s leading mimics of decency -- and not of the FBI, to take just one example.

Helen Razer — Writer and broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and broadcaster

Share

Early this morning, Leigh Sales was moved to publicly thank viewers for their reaction to an interview conducted with best-selling US author James Comey. The 7.30 presenter did not describe the majority nature of responses to last night’s broadcast, but, instead, their volume — “huge amounts”. Still, it’s safe for us to suppose that this grateful Sales was not beset, as she so often is, with assessment of her wardrobe. We might suppose she was thankful for huge thanks.

At the time of writing, few appraisals of the Sales performance have been published. But an early sign that the praise of the many may continue by media comes from News Corp, which chose simply to recount the interview, reserve all the poop generally spent on the ABC — “cultural Marxist”, “elite”, “unnatural soldiers in the war against gender” etc. — and even used the verb “grill” to describe the Sales technique. Almost a compliment.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Razer: Comey grilled lighter than tuna in a salad nicoise

  1. mary wood

    I did not watch the interview because I cannot stand Leigh Sales, but can’t say I am surprised by this critique. Don’t think I have ever heard her ask an insightful question, and she gallantly avoids any follow-up digging into her interviewees statements even when it is blindingly obvious to anyone with half a brain.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close