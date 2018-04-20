Razer: Comey grilled lighter than tuna in a salad nicoise
The ABC's Leigh Sales questioned only the integrity of Comey -- one of the world’s leading mimics of decency -- and not of the FBI, to take just one example.
Early this morning, Leigh Sales was moved to publicly thank viewers for their reaction to an interview conducted with best-selling US author James Comey. The 7.30 presenter did not describe the majority nature of responses to last night’s broadcast, but, instead, their volume — “huge amounts”. Still, it’s safe for us to suppose that this grateful Sales was not beset, as she so often is, with assessment of her wardrobe. We might suppose she was thankful for huge thanks.
At the time of writing, few appraisals of the Sales performance have been published. But an early sign that the praise of the many may continue by media comes from News Corp, which chose simply to recount the interview, reserve all the poop generally spent on the ABC — “cultural Marxist”, “elite”, “unnatural soldiers in the war against gender” etc. — and even used the verb “grill” to describe the Sales technique. Almost a compliment.
2 thoughts on "Razer: Comey grilled lighter than tuna in a salad nicoise"
I did not watch the interview because I cannot stand Leigh Sales, but can’t say I am surprised by this critique. Don’t think I have ever heard her ask an insightful question, and she gallantly avoids any follow-up digging into her interviewees statements even when it is blindingly obvious to anyone with half a brain.