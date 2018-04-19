Then and now: the pollies left red-faced over banking commission back-pedaling
Barnaby Joyce isn't the only one with old views coming back to haunt them.
Apr 19, 2018
With headlines like “AMP execs warned they risk jail” gracing the front page of the Fin Review, anger and disillusionment with the sector seems ubiquitous. But this animosity wasn’t always so clear.
In fact, the Turnbull government was dragged kicking and screaming into the Hayne royal commission. Let’s have a look at just how much things have changed.
3 thoughts on “Then and now: the pollies left red-faced over banking commission back-pedaling”
Clearly, more than Bankers and Financiers have, are, being exposed by Royal Commission. The cancer of corruption enveloping our country is being lanced for all to see and acknowledge.
I think Mr Turnbull and his conniving cohort might also be on the record as saying a Federal ICAC is totally unnecessary, nothing at all to found, trust me …I’m a banker.
Lovely sequencing of quotes old and now recent- as if Turnbull and Co did not know what a mob of shysters and charlatans hold the purse strings of this country. No wonder they had to be dragged kicking and screaming into the Royal Commission.
Even with one of their own namely Kenneth Hayne running the show, it is impossible to perfume the stench emanating from the dock.
Highly unlikely anyone of these bastards with see inside a prison. After all as Guy Rundle says, this is the system. Screw the peasants and punters for all you can.