Look at it from South Africa’s point of view …

At present in South Africa there is a palpable anti-Australianism, particularly around Capetown. This is a convergence of the ball-tampering scandal and Peter Dutton’s dog-whistling.

South African citizens unfortunately believe that what Dutton says represents what Australians really think (after all, he is our Immigration Minister). It is a headache for Julie Bishop and worse for Malcolm Turnbull (he cannot afford to publicly rebuke Dutton for dog-whistling because Dutton is the most senior conservative still in his camp).