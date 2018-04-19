Sections Menu

Apr 19, 2018

Look at it from South Africa’s point of view …

Debate in South Africa around Australia's obsession with the "plight" of white farmers has revealed that it's nobody's problem but Australia's.

Meredith Burgmann

Writer and former Labor MLC

At present in South Africa there is a palpable anti-Australianism, particularly around Capetown. This is a convergence of the ball-tampering scandal and Peter Dutton’s dog-whistling.

South African citizens unfortunately believe that what Dutton says represents what Australians really think (after all, he is our Immigration Minister). It is a headache for Julie Bishop and worse for Malcolm Turnbull (he cannot afford to publicly rebuke Dutton for dog-whistling because Dutton is the most senior conservative still in his camp).

