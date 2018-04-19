Is there anything more galling than the beaming faces of sports administrators announcing a multi-billion dollar windfall broadcasting deal? Proudly shaking hands, as if they just sold their start-up to Facebook for a few billion. Meanwhile, for the broadcaster, it’s the sporting equivalent of standing next to a sold sign in front of a house they just bought in Western Sydney for a million bucks using 90% leverage and a 4% interest-only loan.

Of course, Cricket Australia bosses, James Sutherland and David Peever (otherwise known for being Australia’s highest paid ribbon cutter), fresh off suspending the best batsman in almost a century as revenge for negotiating a generous pay rise, were very keen to take any win they can get. And a win they got.