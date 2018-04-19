Sections Menu

Media Files

Apr 19, 2018

Vale Darrell Eastlake … the revolving door … regulator investigates Russian TV …

Colleagues have remembered the life and work of sports commentator Darrell Eastlake who has died, aged 75. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Vale Darrell Eastlake. Nine Network sports commentator Darrell Eastlake has died aged 75, the network has confirmed. Obituaries published this morning for the sports broadcaster who retired in 2005 have remembered him as excitable, larger-than-life, a storytellerversatile, and iconic.

The revolving door. Business commentator Michael Pascoe, who just this week filed his last column as Business Day contributing editor for Fairfax, has found a new home for his columns at free news website The New Daily. Pascoe’s column was cut last month under new executive editor James Chessell, who told him it was down to a tight budget, but which Fairfax later reiterated as instead a “one-off decision based on a number of factors”.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close