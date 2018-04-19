Vale Darrell Eastlake. Nine Network sports commentator Darrell Eastlake has died aged 75, the network has confirmed. Obituaries published this morning for the sports broadcaster who retired in 2005 have remembered him as excitable, larger-than-life, a storyteller, versatile, and iconic.

The revolving door. Business commentator Michael Pascoe, who just this week filed his last column as Business Day contributing editor for Fairfax, has found a new home for his columns at free news website The New Daily. Pascoe’s column was cut last month under new executive editor James Chessell, who told him it was down to a tight budget, but which Fairfax later reiterated as instead a “one-off decision based on a number of factors”.