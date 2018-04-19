Sections Menu

Apr 19, 2018

LGBTI community radio station embroiled in ugly member dispute

Joy 94.9, the LGBTI community radio station, is facing a member revolt after a call for signatures to spill the station's board. But executives are responding to accusations of bullying with their own.

Melbourne’s LGBTI community radio station, Joy 94.9, has been fractured in an ugly dispute, with accusations of bullying, low morale and database theft leveled between the board, members and former members.

A “Save Joy” group set up by former members sent an email earlier this week to members of the radio station, calling for a special general meeting to spill the board. The email called for at least 100 signatures from current members to trigger the SGM, and cited bullying, lack of action, breaking of the station’s constitution, low morale, and disconnect with LGBTI communities.

