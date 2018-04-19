LGBTI community radio station embroiled in ugly member dispute

Melbourne’s LGBTI community radio station, Joy 94.9, has been fractured in an ugly dispute, with accusations of bullying, low morale and database theft leveled between the board, members and former members.

A “Save Joy” group set up by former members sent an email earlier this week to members of the radio station, calling for a special general meeting to spill the board. The email called for at least 100 signatures from current members to trigger the SGM, and cited bullying, lack of action, breaking of the station’s constitution, low morale, and disconnect with LGBTI communities.