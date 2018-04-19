Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Apr 19, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

My Kitchen Rules served up a massive re-heated pile of snark that nevertheless torched the ratings last night.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Seven easily won the night and the week too with My Kitchen Rules grabbing 2.389 million nationally and over 1.6 million in the metros. End of night. Tonight though is woeful for a ratings period. Thankfully there’s an NRL game on Nine, but Gogglebox has ended on Ten, the ABC resembles Showcase from years ago with Wentworth at 9pm. Seven’s 8.30 program is the UK version of First Dates, which bombs here. Sheesh. SBS at least has fresh eps of Great British Train Journeys and Luke Nguyen’s Food Trail. That is a real foodie program by the way, not a spat or a snark in sight.

In regional markets MKR dominated with 766,000, Seven News was second with 588,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 511,000. Home and Away was fourth with 461,000 and the 7pm ABC News was fifth with 360,000.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close