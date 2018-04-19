Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven easily won the night and the week too with My Kitchen Rules grabbing 2.389 million nationally and over 1.6 million in the metros. End of night. Tonight though is woeful for a ratings period. Thankfully there’s an NRL game on Nine, but Gogglebox has ended on Ten, the ABC resembles Showcase from years ago with Wentworth at 9pm. Seven’s 8.30 program is the UK version of First Dates, which bombs here. Sheesh. SBS at least has fresh eps of Great British Train Journeys and Luke Nguyen’s Food Trail. That is a real foodie program by the way, not a spat or a snark in sight.

In regional markets MKR dominated with 766,000, Seven News was second with 588,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 511,000. Home and Away was fourth with 461,000 and the 7pm ABC News was fifth with 360,000.