The royal commission isn’t exposing flaws in the system — this IS the system
The revelations of the banking royal commission reflect deeper issues about policymaking in Australia than just the structure of the finance industry.
Apr 19, 2018
The revelations of the banking royal commission reflect deeper issues about policymaking in Australia than just the structure of the finance industry.
As the royal commission smashed the reputations of major financial institutions this week, there was understandable focus on the individuals involved and the inherently flawed structure of vertically integrated wealth management. “Fee for no service” — the charging of customers for services banks and AMP had no intention of ever providing — is only the most recent of a long list of consequences of the major institutions’ involvement in financial planning and wealth management. But understanding AMP and the Commonwealth Bank’s systematic ripping off of customers and their equally systematic role in trying to hide it from the regulator, as purely the result of individual venality and a corporate structure that incentivised it, can mislead.
I’m a bit like a broken record on this, but it’s crucial to understand the sort of outcomes exposed by the royal commission as the result of an entire policy system, otherwise any response risks treating the symptoms rather than the cause. As anyone with a rash will tell you, treating symptoms is quite important, but they’ll simply recur without seeing the underlying causes.
6 thoughts on “The royal commission isn’t exposing flaws in the system — this IS the system”
More crap governance from a so called government.
The LNP had to be dragged to kicking and screaming to the RC and now our intelligence is further being insulted by the line from Morrisson, O’Dwyer and the rest of their mendacious mob when asked why they said was it not necessary to have a RC, ignore that and parrot more cant; we are having a “much better RC than the one Labor” because we have expanded it to include super funds; read, particularly industry funds.
As far as I’m aware, the industry run funds are the best performing of all and there was no need for them to be included.
What that’s really about is so the very mob being investigated by the RC enabled by the government to get their grubby hands on these well managed goldmines and to try and damage trade unions.
Don’t be too quick to let industry super funds off the hook. With such a big pot of money in these funds it is likely the RC will turn up something rotten somewhere.
The Australian Banking/Finance industry and it’s political, corporate backers stand stark naked before the Royal Commission Inquiry. Despite LNP internalised reluctance to allow an Inquiry, now even Treasurer Morrison has called for blood. Sure, government has inserted a get out of jail free clause severely limiting time allowed for the Commissioner to expose extent of corruption; but boy, has he got off to a cracker of a start. The business models of CBA and AMP are indefensible. Their corralling of clients springs to mind every time TV replays those atrocious videos of dying sheep ‘compressed’ one on top of other on airless ship decks?
Bullseye Bernard. Policy has not only been woeful, it has been for decades complicit with business and particularly the financial sector. In fact, the bilateral 4 Pillars policy is one of the most corrosive detriments to our democracy. When did you last hear any bank publicly lobbying government? Never! Because banks do not have to transparently argue financial industry policy in public. Banks have so much power, they simply, and privately, go to Canberra and threaten the Treasurer with ‘economic mayhem’ as retaliation for any policy that threatens the torrent of bank profits. And we, the voters, never hear about that. Disappointingly, it seems the majority of voters subscribe to a delusion that their individual interests are aligned with the interests of big business. That was amply demonstrated by the Mining Resource Rent Tax debacle that Labor facilitated. Now this Royal Commission is laying bare the soft touch both parties apply to policy on any business activity as a policy disaster. And remember, 6 months ago that Libs were vociferously arguing that a Royal Commission was not necessary. It could turn out to be the most effective Royal Commission ever convened in this country. At least the delusion of alignment of interests will not be sustainable after all the evidence is in. But the policy wreck will be repaired only if politicians suddenly wake up to the fact that corporations do not vote for them and consultation with business on social regulation of business is directly contrary to the real interests on their constituents; ie us.
The headline tells the story perfectly.
We’re not hearing anything about the effect on these corporations’ shareholders – aside from the drop in ASX prices. Are shareholders angry? Do they feel ashamed to be benefiting via dividends from these crooked institutions? Regulations have been violated for greed, profit – are shareholders unwittingly engaging in proceeds of crime?
Now should line up another Royal Commission on large shopping centre leases where there is the same principle’s in play as in banking large retailers get easy terms and the smaller the retailer worse the terms- and government instrumentalities as well as public companies are involved such as QIC.