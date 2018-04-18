Sections Menu

Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

Apr 18, 2018

What should reform look like in the public service?

Crikey readers interrogate the APS, and plot a course for change.

Crikey — Popular online news service.

Crikey

Popular online news service.

Share

The biggest conversation starters from yesterday’s edition were Helen Razer’s reflection on the “goodies” and “baddies” in the Syria conflict, and Bernard Keane’s analysis of accountability in the public service.

Yes, a whole lot of people with experiences related to the public service had responses to the latter. Here are a few of the most interesting:

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close