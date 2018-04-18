Rundle: Israel Folau’s homophobic comments are a flashpoint for players and power

The dilemma over Israel — no, wait, come back it’s not that Israel! — over Israel Folau brings together just about everything going on in our society and culture in one handy package. For those avoiding something combining sports and culture wars, Folau is a rugby superstar, who has circulated some religious fundamentalist comments about gay men and lesbians — that they’re going to hell — on his Instagram account.

He is now finding out what hell looks like, as his multi-million dollar contract comes under scrutiny, league advertisers arc up, and some fellow players round on him. Inevitably, he’s been made a free speech martyr by the right, who are constructing the issue as one pushed by cultural left blah blah blah. It isn’t, of course. No-one is marching to have Israel Folau disciplined or sacked. The pressure on him has come as a commercial issue; the league and its teams acting before anything happens — which might never have happened — out of fear that the vast amounts of money they earn might be affected.