Rundle: Israel Folau’s homophobic comments are a flashpoint for players and power
Folau's fundamentalist comments reveal some of the contradictions that are tearing apart competitive team sport around the world.
Apr 18, 2018
The dilemma over Israel — no, wait, come back it’s not that Israel! — over Israel Folau brings together just about everything going on in our society and culture in one handy package. For those avoiding something combining sports and culture wars, Folau is a rugby superstar, who has circulated some religious fundamentalist comments about gay men and lesbians — that they’re going to hell — on his Instagram account.
He is now finding out what hell looks like, as his multi-million dollar contract comes under scrutiny, league advertisers arc up, and some fellow players round on him. Inevitably, he’s been made a free speech martyr by the right, who are constructing the issue as one pushed by cultural left blah blah blah. It isn’t, of course. No-one is marching to have Israel Folau disciplined or sacked. The pressure on him has come as a commercial issue; the league and its teams acting before anything happens — which might never have happened — out of fear that the vast amounts of money they earn might be affected.
2 thoughts on “Rundle: Israel Folau’s homophobic comments are a flashpoint for players and power”
Bravo, Guy! I’ve been thinking and arguing this same thing for years. The question of what players (and, increasingly, any of us) can say and do outside of the arena is a labour issue, pure and simple, and needs to be addressed as such.
Not only does the Izzy affair highlight the toxic power imbalance in professional sport, it illuminates how employment conditions generally restrict an employee’s ability to fully participate in democracy. It is, therefore, unsurprising that democracy has become a political culture obsessed with populism, but actually controlled by corporations who don’t vote.