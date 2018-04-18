Look at the evidence — Greens’ pot plan makes a whole lot of sense
The current policy settings around cannabis are clearly failing. Richard Di Natale is right to try to find an alternative.
Apr 18, 2018
The current policy settings around cannabis are clearly failing. Richard Di Natale is right to try to find an alternative.
Greens leader Richard Di Natale’s push to legalise cannabis makes sense at so many levels, not least of which is a correlated reduction in general crime rates which is highly likely to occur if weed is no longer sold on the black market.
In those American jurisdictions that have legalised cannabis for recreational and medical purposes there has been a marked drop in property crimes and crimes of violence.