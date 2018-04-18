Sections Menu

LEAKED: it’s her ABC

The ABC was so impressed with Virginia "eyeroll" Trioli's feat of speed and endurance, she's been seconded to the entertainment division.

A recent tweet from director of ABC News Gaven Morris promoted what he called “the greatest back-to-back primetime live performance in Australian journalism”: Virginia Trioli back-to-back hosting 7.30 and Q&A.

Crikey can now reveal that the ABC was so impressed with Virginia “eyeroll” Trioli’s feat of speed and endurance, she’s been seconded to the entertainment division.

 

