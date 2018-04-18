Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

My Kitchen Rules (1.93 million) enjoyed its highest audience so far this season. Tonight is the night when two contestants will be expelled from the competition for doing what they were put on TV to do — being obstreperous, argumentative and at times offensive. How far can you go in a format whose audience appeal is built on those attributes and no longer on the food?

Interview, the new Seven program hosted by Andrew Denton for his return to mainstream TV worked nicely, won its 9pm timeslot with 871,000 national viewers. The success of Interview and its wider appeal was underlined by the utter failure of Nine’s new program, Date Night at 9pm, which could only manage 322,000 national viewers (yes, 322,000).