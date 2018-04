MOBSTER WITH A LOBSTER SCANDAL RESURFACES

Long-time Liberal Party and property industry figure Tony De Domenico is expected to resign from Development Victoria, the state’s property development agency, after he was revealed to have promoted alleged mafia boss Tony Madafferi to the Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry last year.

The Age reports that De Domenico yesterday told the Development Victoria board that he plans to resign as deputy chairman just days after the paper revealed De Domenico had promoted Madafferi, the alleged Calabrian mafia boss central to Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy’s “lobster with a mobster” scandal, as a chamber member in October.