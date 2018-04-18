Is Channel Seven the right place for Andrew Denton’s new interview show?

At a time of night when I should have been relaxing on the sofa, glass in hand, I found myself bolt upright in front of Andrew Denton’s new television program on Seven: Interview. For the first ten minutes of the show, I was in a blind panic; “Who are these women? Are they sisters? And why are they on television?”

A quick Google told me that Bronte and Cate Campbell were two sisters who had just won swimming medals at the Commonwealth Games. Wasn’t Channel Seven the host broadcaster for the Games? Suddenly, it all made sense — Denton’s new show had been promoted on social media as “Andrew Denton is back. Interview after the Commonwealth Games.” This one must have been imposed on him by Seven chairman Kerry Stokes.