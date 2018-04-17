What’s to stop Turnbull sending us to war?
If you're worried about the flaws in the system that stops Donald Trump launching a war, we've got bad news about Australia.
Apr 17, 2018
If you're worried about the flaws in the system that stops Donald Trump launching a war, we've got bad news about Australia.
Last week we looked at the system of checks and balances that stops (or fails to stop) the US president from sending the country to war without authorisation. But before we get too smug, it’s worth bearing in mind our system is demonstrably worse.
“In Australia, there is no such check,” Clinton Fernandes, professor of international and political studies at the University of New South Wales told Crikey. “The executive can send us to war with no oversight.”