Sections Menu

Crikey Clarifier

Apr 17, 2018

What’s to stop Turnbull sending us to war?

If you're worried about the flaws in the system that stops Donald Trump launching a war, we've got bad news about Australia.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

Last week we looked at the system of checks and balances that stops (or fails to stop) the US president from sending the country to war without authorisation. But before we get too smug, it’s worth bearing in mind our system is demonstrably worse.

What are the rules in Australia as they stand?

“In Australia, there is no such check,” Clinton Fernandes, professor of international and political studies at the University of New South Wales told Crikey. “The executive can send us to war with no oversight.”

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Crikey Clarifier

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close