Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Clear air, no games, and Seven’s night as The Voice on Nine (1.32 million nationally) proves to be no real opposition to the reheated bits of My Kitchen Rules (1.8 million nationally). The Good Doctor on Seven ended this season with 1.32 million viewers nationally (the same as The Voice, which failed to crack the million viewer mark in the metros last night with 930,000). The ABC beat Ten into third place — The Bach In Para had 852,000 national viewers.

In regional markets Seven News won the night with 591,000, followed by MKR with 547,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 527,000. The Good Doctor was fourth with 468,000, and fifth was Home and Away with 454,000.