Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Apr 17, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

In the power vacuum left by the Commonwealth Games, who will rise to be top dog?

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Clear air, no games, and Seven’s night as The Voice on Nine (1.32 million nationally) proves to be no real opposition to the reheated bits of My Kitchen Rules (1.8 million nationally). The Good Doctor on Seven ended this season with 1.32 million viewers nationally (the same as The Voice, which failed to crack the million viewer mark in the metros last night with 930,000). The ABC beat Ten into third place — The Bach In Para had 852,000 national viewers.

In regional markets Seven News won the night with 591,000, followed by MKR with 547,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 527,000. The Good Doctor was fourth with 468,000, and fifth was Home and Away with 454,000.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close