Sacred Cows: when your masterpiece is an unreadable mess
William Faulkner's The Sound and The Fury was originally published to little fanfare. There was a reason for that.
Apr 17, 2018
Sacred Cows is a series dedicated to overrated cultural artefacts and the more deserving ones we’ve lost sight of in their shadows. Each installment will pose an argument for one or the other, re-evaluating the worth of a text and the praise it has (or hasn’t) received.
This week, David Latham makes the case against William Faulkner’s 1929 novel The Sound and the Fury.