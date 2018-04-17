Razer: how to tell the baddies from the goodies in this Syria nightmare

“It’s not goodies versus baddies – it’s baddies versus baddies.” There’s been so little of value uttered by Tony Abbott, let’s give the guy his due. Of the war in Syria, Australia’s then Opposition Leader said he’d prefer a political solution to a military one; that to offer military support to either “baddy” would be foolish.

PM Kevin Rudd countered, “the last time I used the term goodies and baddies … I was playing cowboys and Indians in the backyard,” Kevin might have done well not to scold others for childish language, having used the term “rat fuck” in the reportedly recent past.