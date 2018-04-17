Razer: how to tell the baddies from the goodies in this Syria nightmare
Who are the baddies? Who are the goodies? Are there any goodies at all in this horrifying locus in which even allies clash?
“It’s not goodies versus baddies – it’s baddies versus baddies.” There’s been so little of value uttered by Tony Abbott, let’s give the guy his due. Of the war in Syria, Australia’s then Opposition Leader said he’d prefer a political solution to a military one; that to offer military support to either “baddy” would be foolish.
PM Kevin Rudd countered, “the last time I used the term goodies and baddies … I was playing cowboys and Indians in the backyard,” Kevin might have done well not to scold others for childish language, having used the term “rat fuck” in the reportedly recent past.
‘Kev dismissed Abbott’s analysis as “simplistic” then called him a graduate of, “the John Wayne School of International Relations”. ‘ I wonder where Kev’s been, that he’s missed all that about “ruthless regimes”, “brutal dictators” and “axis of evil”, not to mention “humanitarian intervention”.
From where I’m sitting, the John Wayne School of International Relations has been the only game in town for my entire 53 years. The swing to Corbyn shows the Brits are waking up. I hope Australians are too.
Thanks for this piece, Helen.
So, the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia are baddies.
You’re unconvinced Russia is a baddie, have no opinion on Iran and concede Assad might be a baddie, but look, over there, those White Helmets must be too good to be true.
They certainly are too good to be true, ‘snowball.
Click on the link in a comment below, the one with the report by Robert Fisk (from underground!) at The Independent, and see what you reckon.
“Just 28% of Britons surveyed this week by The Independent supported UK airstrikes in retaliation for the alleged chemical attack in Douma”
One wonders what might happen to the 28% if The Independent redid that poll, after asking their readers to read a report they published in the last 24 hours, a report from a widely respected journalist who has made the ME his workplace for many a long year:
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/syria-chemical-attack-gas-douma-robert-fisk-ghouta-damascus-a8307726.html
And, H, if you’d like to pop over to an article by your colleague Mr Keane, on the same subject, yesterday, you’ll find the moderators have finished moderating a comment I left.
The comment includes a link to an OPCW report, published a month ago, on inspections carried out last year, on various suspected Syrian CW facilities. The facilities included the ‘research centre’ bombed a few days ago, because it IS a CW facility.
The OPCW report suggests otherwise, reporting a big tick for Syria across the board.
You’ll also find a link to a report on that very same facility. That report comes from CBS, with a chap from CBS being one of 3 international journalists who were provided with a tour of that ‘research facility’ AFTER it was bombed.
When great unravelings get rolling, it’s tough to keep up.
Best to stay close.