Ozwatch: filling the pages with empty extremes

A nice little double in today’s op-eds in The Australian. The last stage of capitalism may not be imperialism or monopoly, but Pollyannaism — the desperate appeal to an optimism devoid of specifics. Nick Cater has one of these, which he’s written umpteen times before. Kiss of the whip this time is that, in a column on “optimism”, he has this line:

Christopher Pearson, a former columnist for The Australian who died in 2013, noted the deep-seated pessimism in the rhetoric of global warming …