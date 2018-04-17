Ozwatch: filling the pages with empty extremes
The Australian serves up contentless optimism versus contentless pessimism. Beats sober analysis I guess.
Apr 17, 2018
A nice little double in today’s op-eds in The Australian. The last stage of capitalism may not be imperialism or monopoly, but Pollyannaism — the desperate appeal to an optimism devoid of specifics. Nick Cater has one of these, which he’s written umpteen times before. Kiss of the whip this time is that, in a column on “optimism”, he has this line:
Christopher Pearson, a former columnist for The Australian who died in 2013, noted the deep-seated pessimism in the rhetoric of global warming …
One thought on “Ozwatch: filling the pages with empty extremes”
Crikey should pay you some sort of nausea stipend for reading Nick Carter’s drivel. Or, perhaps it is the office punishment for leaving your dishes in the sink instead of the dishwasher.