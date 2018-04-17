Does anyone in the Australian public service get held to account?
Bungles are becoming increasingly commonplace in the public service but no one ever seems to be held to account for them, reflecting how poorly bureaucrats manage underperformance.
To the extent that it wasn’t clear before, it should be now: the once-respected public service has a major problem around competence.
We’ve been tracking the growing problem of public service bungling for a couple of years now, and the evidence is that things are getting worse, not better. The highest profile public service casualty of recent times has been Border Force’s Roman Quaedvlieg, but his dismissal wasn’t the result of underperformance. The comprehensive failure of the agriculture department to effectively regulate live export companies for animal welfare, revealed by the decade-long non-compliance of sheep exporter Emanuel Exports, led to the relevant minister publicly savaging his own bureaucrats for their failure to do their jobs properly. No one at agriculture will, as far as we know, be held to account for the failure, though. Bureaucrats there will just endure the humiliation of having Attorney-General’s staff come in and give them lessons on how to regulate properly.
I’ve consulted with the Federal APS for over 20 years, Bernard. In my view there are some skills issues, but also significant internal accountability. I’ve seen people moved for conspicuous under-performance, especially at senior levels, and the churn of senior public servants that you can notice in Senate Estimates may in part be testimony to that. The old joke is that if you do ten things and get nine of them right and one wrong, in the private sector your score is ‘nine’ — in the APS, it’s ‘minus one’. I’ve seen plenty of evidence thereof.
The APS works in a treacherous, shifting environment unlike any I’ve seen sustained by the private sector. Rushed policies driven by Utopia-style ‘announcables’, politically over-constrained problems, conflicting and outdated legislation, the politicisation of professionals expected to be neutral, an acute dearth of commercial and hands-on sectoral skills, the challenge of resourcing changing skills in an environment where ‘efficiency dividends’ are levied each year so that people are judged by price rather than capability, constant Machinery of Government restructures, and the integrity of major procurements at risk from private sector grey gifts (especially sinecure consultancies for senior figures) make it a tangled environ in which to perform.
Arguably, there are sometimes public servants who should be named and shamed; I’ve known of a few whom I believe should have been jailed but weren’t; and some I was glad to hear were fired and marched from their building. But as tempting as it might be at times to charge through with a stick, I’m not myself clear on who should wield it. It certainly can’t be Parliament, who already do too much blame-shifting; in my opinion the Australian National Audit Office lacks both skills and appetite; and I don’t believe Attorney General’s has anything like the management experience you seem to think.
I think there does need to be HR reform in the APS; there certainly needs to be some moratorium on post-APS conflict-of-interest employment just as Parliamentarians (are supposed to) have. But that has to take place in a different political environment than the one the APS currently inhabits. In my view a Stick of Vengeance would just be more of the same: fear and blame-shifting in a workplace already suffering too much from that.
I think we could begin by looking at how Parliament engages, and then talk about the right kind of strategic resourcing, integrity, performance frameworks and accountability. Though not nearly as melodramatic, that’s the approach that as both a citizen and as a professional engaged to help prevent and solve problems, I’d most like to see.
Great comment. Measured, pointed and well-informed.
I thought Bernard’s last para underscored the problem. The present ministry is barely competent – the worst I can recall in the 48 years I have lived in Canberra. They do not want to be shown up or contradicted and even a modicum of public service competence would easily achieve both. The presence of so many “political advisers”, who are outside public service traditions, laws and obligations but who do have the ministers’ attentive ears, also adds layers of complication. I would certainly not want to be held responsible for a minister’s actions taken on the advice of a political adviser rather than a public servant.
Then there are the political appointments – to the ABC, the NBN, the AFP – people appointed to do ministerial bidding and hollow out organisations which might question government actions or, heaven forfend, take action on some.
And where people are competent, Senate committee members feel free to ask absurd question and to insult. Who’d want to follow the Gillian Triggs example?
Brilliant comment, well done..!!
I reckon a lot of rot set in in 1975, courtesy of one Malcolm Fraser with scant regard for proper process, and John Howard went a lot further but with considerably more cunning.
The current crew are completely incompetent but certainly not lacking in cunning, greed and mendacity.
It’s not like there’s any accountability in government anymore. (see e.g. Michaelia Cash). So why would anyone expect any in the organisations they run?
The LNP has managed to corporatise these departments, so it’s just like private enterprise where you pretend problems don’t occur and just look after damage control.
Is the issue being held to account, or competence? If competence is the root cause of the need to hold to account then possibly we are seeing the result of the politically anointed public servants as opposed to the ‘old school’ professional secretary/bureaucrat model. Now public servants shift quickly because of saying the right thing on behalf of the right person, or as in the military doing the right thing for the right people.
Political anointing does not take into account competency, it’s about paying backing favours. When it goes wrong you then have to quietly move them on, otherwise your coat tail is entangled with the mess.
Well about time we poured some light on the Public Service. Congratulations to David Littleproud in ramping up the Anti on the AG Department. Complains have been coming to them for a long time about Live Cattle Exports and Joyce has long ignored them and probably encouraged the department heads to do the same. We, the public pay their over large salaries and Super. Why cant the government push through to productivity changes? Well because yes minister is alive and well. Just a few issues Fire fighting foam contamination, Immigration offshore detention center cost blow outs, Immigration poor responses to request for sick detainees in the detention centers for urgent transfers to Australia for urgent medical intervention, The Filing cabinet papers issue, Ignoring Defence spending by the Minister after very serious ANAO’s criticism. Hell no one can shake them up. I am no dictator but generally speaking culling one in four public servants may scare them in to doing a good solid days work. There is a lot of deadwood. Centrelink top management is filled with them, they are stuck in very old technology ideas no wonder the IT expert Turnbull employed to sort the whole of government out walked away.
The public service is held to account rigorously. But the public can’t see a bit of it: and the political process has it more and more both ways.
Ministers have done away with ministerial responsibility: at every opportunity they point to advice from, or performance by, the public service as the reason for problems. But the same Ministers also insist vigorously on the impropriety of public servants telling what advice they gave, and insist before Estimates that their public servants defer or omit answers (breaching parliamentary privilege and the Minister’s duty to account).
Suppose a party comes to government with a policy to be implemented by a method, and with some detail, that will undercut the intent. The public service helps fix the detail and adopt a better method. Perhaps, from a particularly honest Minister, someone will get a private pat on the back. But in the next news drop the same public servants will read how their whiteanting of the policy was fixed by a vigilant Minister or ministerial staffer…pointing to the original problems as what the public service put up, and the fix as what the Minister or staffer did. This is normal.
While Ministers can lie with impunity about what advice they received, when, and what they commanded, it is the public service that will appear to be incompetent and immune from consequences. It is actually the Ministers who are both.
Your last paragraph gets nearest the point. There are few consequences for public service stuff-ups that suit the government…because, generally, they weren’t public service stuff-ups. Instead, they were straightforward application of covert Ministerial orders covered up by misallocating responsibility to the, apparently immune, public service.
But don’t release information that should be freely available under FoI, if it doesn’t help the government. The IPA member running the Public Service Commission will have you prosecuted within an inch of your life. Don’t tell what the Cabinet submissions, or the departmental comments on them, really said. And don’t show a disinterested competence in doing what Parliament has commanded. That’s not being responsive and agile.
Underperformance in the Australian Federal Public Service is directly related to the performance and standing of the government of the day – currently both are at an arguably all-time low level
We don’t oven hold our politicians accountable because of all the wriggle-room they’ve put in place such as deny, deny, deny, hope it blows over, hold an inquiry when it doesn’t, delay, delay, delay, & then virtually ignore the recommendations. Rinse & repeat,