Apr 16, 2018

Poll Bludger: the winners and losers from upcoming electoral boundary changes

On top of the easily quantifiable impacts on party margins and seat shares, the changes will disrupt the major parties by disturbing finely calibrated balances of factional power.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Liberal MP Sarah Henderson is concerned about renaming an electorate "Cox".

As the first rumblings of election date speculation take hold, the party machines are now finally in a position to plot tactics with a clear sense of what the battlefield will look like.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: the winners and losers from upcoming electoral boundary changes

  1. The Curmudgeon

    Don’t see how an election is possible between September and December due to the no-go zone of footy finals and then the start of the Victorian election campaign. Ditto for next year with the NSW election and then Easter. Lock in 18 May.

  2. MJM

    “Labor gets one uncomplicated free kick from the new ACT seat, which some creative thinkers suggested could provide Kristina Keneally with a safe berth in the lower house.”

    Mostly being played as wait-and-see until the outcome of Katy Gallagher’s High Court citizenship case is known. If Gallagher loses there is the option of her running for HoR at next election. She is well-known, -liked and -respected in ACT.

    I presently live in the sea of Fenner, previously known as Fraser after first MHR Jim Fraser, but mine is one of the Belconnen suburbs scheduled to move to the proposed new seat.

  3. CML

    The electorate…and area known as Port Adelaide…is an icon in my state, and even though I don’t live there, I am gob-smacked that the AEC would even contemplate removing it.
    IMHO the AEC should go back to the drawing board!!

