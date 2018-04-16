Why does every FM radio show sound like it’s hosted by the same five people?

Can you tell your “Hughesy” from your “Wippa”? Your “Smallzy” from your “Soda”?

In cities and towns across the country, the world of FM radio is the most cut-throat of the media. They live and die by their ratings, with shows axed, and hosts unceremoniously dumped from month to month. The hosts rise up through the ranks — coming from regional or community radio, like triple j’s Ben and Liam, or former Fox FM hosts Hamish and Andy. KIIS in Melbourne even went as far afield as New Zealand to find its new breakfast hosts, Jase and PJ.