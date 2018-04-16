Sections Menu

Apr 16, 2018

Strike me lucky: how Australia killed industrial disputation

Industrial disputes in Australia are now a tiny fraction of what they were in the 1980s. Which might partly explain why our wages are so stagnant.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

While the government and many economists insist wages growth is only a hop, a skip and company tax cut away, we forget how the industrial relations landscape has changed in recent decades. Business lobby groups insist that unions still have too much power and the industrial relations system is tilted too far in their favour. Well, have a look at how the level of industrial disputation has fallen away even since the 1990s, let alone the combative 1980s.

The dramatic decline to testimony to the decline of unionism, Labor’s introduction of enterprise bargaining and an industrial relations framework that has made it increasingly difficult for workers to take industrial action — which in some cases is now simply banned if it might inconvenience anyone.

