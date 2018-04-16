Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Apr 16, 2018

The Games are finally over. Will Seven be able to continue its streak?

Games over, Games over, normal transmission has been resumed. Seven won last night thanks to a combination of the 6pm news, the rewarmed leftovers of My Kitchen Rules and the closing stuff from the Commonwealth Games.

Seven commentators rightfully got stuck into the organisers for leaving out athletes from the closing ceremony. The mea culpas flew thick and fast on Monday morning, including from chief mouthpiece Peter Beattie. A total of 1.58 million watched the Glory section and then 1.53 million watched the closing. Averaged across the two programs, a very sold 1.55 million people, which was easily more than any other program last night except for Seven News with 1.99 million and MRK’s  1.88 million.

