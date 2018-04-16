Western military attacks on Syria's chemical weapons sites serve little purpose, are entirely incoherent, and part of profoundly flawed interventionist urge that plays out as ritual that may as well be fake.
Did the US, the UK and France actually fire 100 missiles at three chemical weapons sites in Syria on Friday night? They say they did. Russia says they did, and angrily denounced the strikes. Other countries say they did. Like Australia — both Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten supported the attacks.
Or were they just fake news? Like tweets circulated by people purporting to show pictures of them that are in fact from other Middle Eastern countries decades ago, thus conveying (who knows? maybe deliberately?) the irony of the perpetual present of Western bombardment of the Middle East? Like Wag The Dog, in which an administration fakes an entire war to distract from a president’s sex scandals (made during the Clinton years, back when a president actually having even one sex scandal was considered grounds for impeachment — the past is another country, yada yada). Like those disgusting pro-Assad lefties on social media, who dismiss any accusation of war crimes by the butcher Assad as elaborately staged conspiracies by the US Deep State. Like Jean Baudrillard arguing that the Gulf War (#1, but he was writing before we had to number them) Did Not Take Place, that it existed for the West purely as propagandistic spectacle.
8 thoughts on “Did the missile attack on Syria really happen?”
This is a great write-up!
I don’t really have a position either way on those air strikes, except of course that being outraged at the killing of innocents taking place and responding by killing different innocents seems an odd action to take.
But what baffles me the most about the whole Syria conflict is how everyone here seems to have super-strong opinions on it, but basically no one really has much of an idea what is going on there. We’re all really just doing the same as NATO/Russia, we’re just using Syria as a proxy conflict for our deeply held beliefs. We ignore whatever information conflicts with what we want to see, but remove all doubt from anything that confirms our world view.
Bernard I’ve been a subscriber since Day 1. This is the biggest rubbish I’ve read ever. What’s next? The landing on the moon was faked? The earth is flat?
Not wanting to be rude or anything, but I think you missed the point of this article. He’s not suggesting that it didn’t happen, just that for all it achieved, it may as well not have.
Got it in one Bernard, thanks. Killing with chemicals nasty. However, bombing human lives and habitation to shells of their former selves (just look at non-fake pics of east Ghouta, Mosul in Iraq), seems to be business-as-usual. AND there will be NO Marshall Plan to revive Iraq. Iraqis will just have to struggle to their knees and get on with life. As in Yemen where the Saudis are following suit. What a benighted worldview our politicians, many politicians take of this part of the world. Assad will resume the political life his father (and political great-grandfather) have played in Syrian history, ie, not for the benefit of those who wanted just a shred of democracy in their country.
Of course we care Bernard, some more than others, but what can you do. We aren’t being offered alternatives or agency in any form. The only agency we seem to have is in taking in some refugees, but I’d much rather there weren’t wars and atrocities occurring to create the conditions for refugees.
We care, we’re just disenfranchised and impotent.
The author is obviously spreading his talents too widely. Whenever he try to write about foreign affairs we get served up the same old stale cliches about Iran and Russia helping Assad’s “genocidal slaughter” of his own people. Paul Guy has it absolutely right. This is a load of old garbage. Given that the same garbage is spouted by persons who ought to know better, such as the ANU “analyst” on ABC Radio this morning, one might be tempted to cut BK a bit of slack, except that better information is available if only Crikey’s commentators could emerge from their bunker long enough to actually do some serious research.
And yes there is such a thing as international law, and just because Turnbull and Bishop pay lip service to it and then ignore it, does not mean that we should do the same. If we are to prevent a slide to nuclear annihilation, then actually upholding the law, and holding accountable those who break it, should be an essential first step.
James, which “law”? Less than two years ago Australian jets bombed a Syrian ‘target’ and mistakenly killed about 100 Syrian government soldiers. Prime Minister Turnbull “apologised” (to someone) for the error. That’s our elected prime minister. He apparently upholds some international ‘law’ which apparently allows Australia to enter whatever conflict we like, choose whatever targets we like and come home proclaiming to have done good work. Where does international law come into Australia’s involvement?
By the way, the Russians claim that some missiles were shot down. Who would know if this was true?
Is it not true that there is no evidence that Assad gassed his own people?
Why would Assad risk international condemnation and retaliation to bomb his own civilians in a conflict in which the ISIS controlled region was surrounded by Syrian forces? It makes no sense. Oh, but he gassed civilians before. No, wait, in February this year Defence Secretary Mattis admitted that there was no evidence Assad used poison gas on his own people in 2013 or 2017.
So yes, let’s doubt the US attacked Syria but believe wholeheartedly that Syria attacked itself to prompt said international response.
Warmongerer and death god incarnate John Bolton became Trump’s national security advisor on April 9th, but that’s just a coincidence, isn’t it?